Man in serious condition after paraglider crash in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A man is in serious condition after a paragliding crash in Davis County Saturday.

Sgt. DeAnne Servey of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue responded to the vicinity of the “V” on a mountain in Centerville after a paraglider crashed on that mountain around 3 p.m.

A man in his 50s was in a group with about 7 or 8 other people when the accident occurred. Servey said the victim reported falling from a height of about 1,000 feet, but there is no official estimate on the distance he fell.

The victim was flown to a hospital via helicopter in serious condition, including hip and back injuries.

The cause of the crash is not clear, and the identity of the victim has not been released. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.