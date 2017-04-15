A speedy SUV, a pet-friendly ride and more at the New York Auto Show

If you've got a need for speed or a pet you can't bear to leave, the New York Auto Show has some concept cars just for you. See the video above for a look at the offerings at the New York Auto Show courtesy Fox-13 car guy Brian Champagne.
