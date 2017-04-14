× FOX 13 bids a fond farewell to Chief Meteorologist Brett Benson

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday is Chief Meteorologist Brett Benson’s last day at FOX 13, and Brett’s coworkers and viewers will miss him dearly.

“I have been here for almost 11 years and it has been quite a ride. I have a very exciting opportunity with another company based here in Utah that will allow me much more control over my schedule (which has become more important to me as my kids get older) and a lot of opportunity for growth,” Brett wrote in a Facebook post.

We have many, many fond memories of Brett’s time at KSTU, including:

That time he bit into a raw fish on live TV



The day he showed off his sweet dance skills

This April Fools’ Day prank



And this prank

The time Hope disrupted Brett’s forecast

And so did Bob

The day he arm-wrestled Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk)

And Lou came back to help Brett deliver his forecast

That time Brett got taller all of a sudden

That time he modeled a $23 dress

That time he shoved Max out of his forecast

And accepted the ice bucket challenge



We picked on Brett a lot, didn’t we? That’s because he’s a good sport.



Some of Brett’s coworkers at FOX 13 also posted on Facebook about Brett’s departure:

Bob Evans



It is a very sad day here at FOX 13. Our dear friend Brett Benson is leaving us to work in an industry that will allow him to be home with his family more. You have probably come to realize what we’ve known all along. Every time Meteorologist Brett Benson said something was going to happen, weatherwise, it happened. He has mastered the art of forecasting the weather. That skill, that ability, has served FOX 13 so very, very well over the past ten years. But more than that, it has served you and the rest of our viewers even more. If Brett said it, you could take it to the bank. And that has been a very tangible contribution from one very fine scientist.

But what you may not know, but we hope you could tell, is Brett occupies a place in our hearts that is so wide and so deep that we can scarcely imagine not having him with us. He is us. He is our second family. His laughter, his sense of humor, his passion, his kindness, his listening ear, and shoulder to cry on has become a staple of what makes FOX 13 News such an incredible place to work. Someone will come in and do his job once he’s gone, but no

one will ever take his place – on the team, and in our hearts. We love him like the brother he is. And so, our sunset now becomes his family’s sunrise. As his broadcasting family bids him farewell, his real family welcomes him home. He is surrounded by people waving good-bye – and hello. And there is no sweeter thing. God Bless You, dear Brett. Continue to share your light with your family and new coworkers, who happen to be the luckiest people in the world.



Allison Croghan

Helping Chief Meteorologist Brett Benson pack his things up today. It mostly consisted of us geeking out over weather books/class notes… and me trying to convince him not to leave Fox 13 News. To no avail. Frankenweather, you’re one of the good guys. Thanks for being such a good weather boss!



Max Roth

Today Fox 13 says goodbye to one of my favorite people in the world, our Chief Meteorologist Brett Benson. It’s goodbye for a happy reason. We all love Brett and want him to stay, but we also know that working nights means missing so many important events with his wife and children…his daughter’s cheerleading, his son’s basketball and football games. More important than that, he just wants to sit at the dinner table with them as they go through their middle and high school years.