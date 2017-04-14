Chicken Quinoa with Chiles and Corn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 Cup of red quinoa

2 cups of vegetable stock (see home-made directions below)

1 teaspoon ground Cumin

½ teaspoon of sea salt

1 ear of corn on the cob

2-3 Jalapeno Peppers-coarsely chopped

2 Chicken Breasts - cubed

2 Tablespoons of canola oil

1 lime

-If you like less heat cut the seeds and white pith from the Jalapeno prior to chopping.

-If you like even less heat, substitute one Anaheim pepper.

-Cut the corn off the cob and set aside.

Rinse the quinoa is a bowl of cold water, then strain.

Heat oil on high in a skillet, then add the chicken cubes. Cook until they’ve browned on the outside. Add the quinoa slowly and stir in. Cook until the grains are fragrant and start to crackle. Slowly add the vegetable broth and return it to a gently boil. Add the corn, cumin, and salt. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for 15 minutes. The quinoa shells will pop and you will see ribbons forming. Add the juice of one lime and peppers and stir for two more minutes, then serve.

Home Made Quick Vegetable Stock-

You need a professional grade blender for this.

1 large onion-washed and quartered

2 rib of celery

1 carrot

2 cups of cold water

Put all ingredients in a professional grade blender. Use the soup cycle if you have it. If not, pulse several times until the mixture is smooth, then blend on high for five minutes. The mixture should be hot when it comes out. Strain into a saucepan through a strainer. Discard the pulp. Simmer the stock for 20 minutes. This can be use immediately or frozen. The most convenient freezing method freeze it in ice cube trays then store it in a freezer bag. This makes measuring the right amount easy.

