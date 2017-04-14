Big Budah’s blog: Animal encounters and celebrating a wedding

This week was a fun week with lots going on that would definitely test anyone’s energy and stamina!

Health wise I am still taking it moderately slow at the gym, but I am lifting weights and adding cardio. Everything is feeling good and OK and as if I am on schedule for a full recovery.

My family and I had the privilege to host some sister missionaries–sisters Finau, Ahio, Lomu and Makoni–in our home and got to help them with their mini-missions.

The week was jam-packed with a lot of animals and family. I had the chance to bottle feed an 11-day-old kitten named Geoffrey from the Humane Society of Utah and meet Carl the rooster from the Historic Wheeler Farm.

I got to reunite with an old friend, DJ Latu, from our U92 days to DJ and MC cousin Lindsay’s wedding reception with her husband Dan. It was like a cross between two movies: Johnson Family Vacation meets A Small Samoan Wedding. Congrats to Dan & Lindsay!

