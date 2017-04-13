UHP to put more troopers on the road for Easter weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers are gearing up for some extra enforcement ahead of Easter.

With the weather warming up and a long weekend ahead of them, troopers say people tend to speed more and decrease their emphasis on driving safely.

The Utah Highway Patrol says they will have at least 130 additional troopers on the roads Easter weekend beginning Friday, and those troopers will be looking for specific violations.

“DUIs, especially around recreational areas—the sand dunes, waterways, campgrounds ,” said Sgt. Todd Royce of the Utah Highway Patrol. “You’re going to see an increased number of troopers just around those areas, just to make sure people are safe.”

They take this all very seriously because it is often a matter of life and death on our roads. Since January 1 of this year, the Highway Patrol has investigated 39 traffic fatalities. There were 20 fatalities during that same time period last year, meaning the number of deaths are nearly double for that time period this year.

Troopers say the best way to stay alive is usually pretty simple: make sure you are well rested, don't drink and drive, and wear your seat belt.

For more information about efforts to reduce deaths on Utah roadways, visit Zero Fatalities.