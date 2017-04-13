× Twilight Concert Series announces 2017 lineup

SALT LAKE CITY — Twilight Concert Series has released a list of the musicians scheduled to play at its Outdoor Concert Series this year.

Click here for ticket information.

A few of the artists are still TBA, but here’s who they’ve booked so far:

July 20

Little Dragon

Xenia Rubinos

July 27

Kurt Vile and the Violators

Whitney

August 3

Kamasi Washington

Antibalas

August 10

Solange

Kaytranada

August 17

Cat Power (solo)

TBA

August 24

TBA

TBA

August 31

The Roots

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires