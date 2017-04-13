Twilight Concert Series announces 2017 lineup

The Roots | Source: Flickr user Aaron_M

SALT LAKE CITY — Twilight Concert Series has released a list of the musicians scheduled to play at its Outdoor Concert Series this year.

A few of the artists are still TBA, but here’s who they’ve booked so far:

July 20
Little Dragon
Xenia Rubinos

July 27
Kurt Vile and the Violators
Whitney

August 3
Kamasi Washington
Antibalas

August 10
Solange
Kaytranada

August 17
Cat Power (solo)
TBA

August 24
TBA
TBA

August 31
The Roots
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires