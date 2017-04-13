Thunderstorms, strong winds to impact travel on I-80 Thursday

Strong southwest winds will develop ahead of a cold front Thursday and then decrease overnight, and the winds are already causing some issues in the Salt Lake Valley.
Strong winds sent a trampoline into the street in South Jordan, and the wind also knocked a tree onto a home in at 9200 West and 2800 South.
The homeowner tells Fox 13 News the strong wind pushed the tree over around 3 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
Near record temperatures are possible.
Radar: Follow the storms on interactive radar
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible over northwest Utah and along the Idaho border by late Thursday afternoon and evening; they could bring microburst winds.
Strong cross winds will significantly impact travel along I-80 Thursday afternoon, with shifting winds behind the front creating additional hazards.
Blowing dust and salt could substantially reduce visibility.
These major routes are expected to have weather-related travel concerns:
- I-15, North Salt Lake to St. George
- I-215, Entire Route
- I-80, Wendover to Salt Lake City
- I-70, Cove Fort/I-15 Jct.
- US-89, Sardine Summit
- US-6, NV border to Santaquin
- US-50, Delta to Holden
Temperatures across northern Utah could be 25 degrees colder Friday.
Wind advisories and high wind warnings are in effect for much of Utah.