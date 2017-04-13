Thunderstorms, strong winds to impact travel on I-80 Thursday

Posted 3:36 pm, April 13, 2017, by , Updated at 05:54PM, April 13, 2017

Strong southwest winds will develop ahead of a cold front Thursday and then decrease overnight, and the winds are already causing some issues in the Salt Lake Valley.

Strong winds sent a trampoline into the street in South Jordan, and the wind also knocked a tree onto a home in at 9200 West and 2800 South.

The homeowner tells Fox 13 News the strong wind pushed the tree over around 3 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

Near record temperatures are possible.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible over northwest Utah and along the Idaho border by late Thursday afternoon and evening; they could bring microburst winds.

Strong cross winds will significantly impact travel along I-80 Thursday afternoon, with shifting winds behind the front creating additional hazards.

Blowing dust and salt could substantially reduce visibility.

These major routes are expected to have weather-related travel concerns:

  • I-15, North Salt Lake to St. George
  • I-215, Entire Route
  • I-80, Wendover to Salt Lake City
  • I-70, Cove Fort/I-15 Jct.
  • US-89, Sardine Summit
  • US-6, NV border to Santaquin
  • US-50, Delta to Holden

Temperatures across northern Utah could be 25 degrees colder Friday.

Wind advisories and high wind warnings are in effect for much of Utah.

