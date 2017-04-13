Police search for Holladay bank robbery suspect caught on camera

HOLLADAY, Utah – Unified Police officers are searching for a man accused of robbing the University Federal Credit Union in Holladay Thursday.

Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras at the credit union at 4675 S. Highland Dr.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with brown hair and facial hair who was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat.

If you recognize this man or have any information about the robbery, Unified Police would like to speak with you at (801) 743-7000.