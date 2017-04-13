× Bomb squad responds to suspicious package in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A bomb squad was dispatched in Ogden Thursday to deal with a suspicious package.

Lt. Brian Eynon, Ogden Police Department, said the suspicious package is in an empty parking structure between 2450 South and Ogden Avenue near the El Matador restaurant.

Eynon said they aren’t sure what is in the package, so they called the bomb squad as a precaution. Eynon said at this point they don’t believe the package poses a serious threat.

The bomb squad was dispatched around 4:45 p.m.

Fox 13 News has reached out to police for more information, and will update this story as more details emerge.