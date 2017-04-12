Vivez la Musique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

World Music Trophy is an International Music Competition created to empower talented people. Contestants living in the United States or outside of the US, will represent their countries. The online competition begins August 8 and will last 90 days. The most voted, watched and talented contestants will be selected. The top 20 will be at the final competition in Los Angeles in December. Go to http://www.vmusic.org for more information.