Timer Cap aims to save lives by reminding patients to take medication as directed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A new device that could potentially save lives is being introduced at pharmacies across the country.

It's called a Timer Cap, and it fits on top of your pill bottles and reminds you when to take your medication.

"These amounts they are taking are very specific and need to be taken at specific times," said David Glenn, a pharmacist for the CVS on State Road in American Fork.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 125,000 people die in the U.S. each year because they don't take their medication as directed.

"Probably biggest one is schedule, people are busy, they just forget," Glenn said.

The goal of the new Timer Cap is to help people remember.

"When they put that on it will start a timer, and that timer will give them two pieces of information: when did I take my last dose, and how long is it going to be until I get my next dose," Glenn explained.

The Timer Cap, which comes in three different sizes, costs $10 and the battery lasts for about one year.

"My wife could probably use something like that," said George Dutson, one of Glenn's patients.

Dutson said his wife takes five different kinds of pills each day, and it can be stressful.

"They are divided up at two different times, and so she has the tendency to forget," Dutson said. "If there is something better I'm all for it."

Glenn said these caps even have the potential to save lives when it comes to particular health conditions.

"Something like just a heart arrhythmia, you can have people who do die from missing that dose, not having sufficient levels," Glenn said.

If you're interested in getting a Timer Cap you should ask your pharmacist, as most of them carry the device.