Officers endure grueling week in SLC for a chance at a spot on SWAT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- It takes more than a bullet-proof vest and a big gun to be considered for the Salt Lake City SWAT team.

A team of 15 Utah police officers are training to be on the team, and they must endure a 100-plus hour week of intense and stressful scenarios.

“I love the team aspect of SWAT training,” said police officer Brendyn Scott. “That is why I became a police officer in the first place; I absolutely love the team aspect of everything.”

Scott and his training team were pretending to clear and search buildings at the West Ridge Academy on Wednesday. He said the scenarios they are facing are meant to simulate the real and dangerous scenarios in the field.

“Lots of stress, they expect you to act under that stress after learning a lot of information, and being able to think through that while being tired,” Scott said. "It helps you build character; it helps you trust people. You absolutely got to trust the person in front of you. He has your side, has your back, because if I don't do my job then my other guy is going to die or get hurt.”

Not every student will make the SWAT team if they survive the training week. After the week is over and they pass, then each student is evaluated.