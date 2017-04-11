WVC Duplex catches fire, displaces two families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- The Red Cross is assisting two families after a fire broke out in their West Valley duplex on Tuesday.

Officials said the duplex on the 3300 block of Valcrest Circle caught fire around noon.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic, according to West Valley City Fire Battalion Chief, Jeff Fox.

"It looks like it possibly started in the back worked its way up into the attic space," says Fox.

Attic fires can be very dangerous and difficult to put out.

"Possibility of a roof collapse or ceiling collapse. They’re tough to fight and they’re tough to find a lot of times," Fox said.

Despite the obstacles, crews put the fire out in less than 30 minutes and nobody was hurt.

"No injuries, no injuries. We are very fortunate," Jacob Talbert, resident in the duplex, said.

Talbert is one of the people who lost his home in the fire.

"This is rather hard. Me and my family, we don’t have much," Talbert said.

Despite the damage, Talbert is not only feeling fortunate that nobody was hurt. He's feeling grateful to have support during tough times like these.

"It could’ve been a lot worse. We have some great people and some great neighbors," Talbert said.

Tom Aston, Disaster Program Manager with the Red Cross in Salt Lake City, says one family will need to find another place to live permanently and the other family is temporarily displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. An initial damage estimate is $100,000.