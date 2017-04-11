What does it take to beautify 35 acres of flowers at Temple Square?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eldon Cannon, Group Manager of Grounds Services at Temple Square gives us a rare behind the scenes look at all of the people and resources required to make Temple Square beautiful. The gardens include 250 flower beds, more than 165,000 bedding plants and over 700 varieties of plants from all over the world. More than 5 million people walk through one of four entrances to view a multicolored landscape and well-manicured lawns. Not willing to share an exact number, Cannon says he can safely say there are hundreds of thousands of flowers on Temple Square right now. It takes more than two thousand volunteers to keep everything looking practically perfect. Volunteer spots are hard to come by and usually fill up more than a year in advance. Right now, they have openings for October 2017. One thing everyone is invited to do is take a garden tour. While walking around the famous LDS temple, you will hear insights and information on the varieties of plants and flowers planted. To sign up for a garden tour, you can go here. The tours are free and are offered April through September. They are one hour long. You can also call 801-240-5916 to set up a tour.