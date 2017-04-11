Eldon Cannon, Group Manager of Grounds Services at Temple Square gives us a rare behind the scenes look at all of the people and resources required to make Temple Square beautiful. The gardens include 250 flower beds, more than 165,000 bedding plants and over 700 varieties of plants from all over the world. More than 5 million people walk through one of four entrances to view a multicolored landscape and well-manicured lawns. Not willing to share an exact number, Cannon says he can safely say there are hundreds of thousands of flowers on Temple Square right now. It takes more than two thousand volunteers to keep everything looking practically perfect. Volunteer spots are hard to come by and usually fill up more than a year in advance. Right now, they have openings for October 2017. One thing everyone is invited to do is take a garden tour. While walking around the famous LDS temple, you will hear insights and information on the varieties of plants and flowers planted. To sign up for a garden tour, you can go here. The tours are free and are offered April through September. They are one hour long. You can also call 801-240-5916 to set up a tour.
What does it take to beautify 35 acres of flowers at Temple Square?
-
Experts generate buzz about dangers facing key player in agriculture
-
Seattle synagogue vandalized with Holocaust denial graffiti
-
Artists create pop-up parks in Salt Lake City during annual Downtown Garden Stroll
-
LDS Church announces open house, dedication dates for three temples
-
Family History Library in SLC unveils new interactive discovery experience
-
-
Trolley Square gets zoning approval for major additions, including apartments and a hotel
-
MormonLeaks docs claim LDS convert baptisms down, says ‘Lord has drawn the line’ on children of same-sex couples
-
Community reacts after LDS Church announces Saratoga Springs Temple
-
How a resistance band can help give your child a brain workout
-
Saratoga Springs among sites for five newly announced LDS Temples
-
-
Police injured, more than 200 arrested at Trump inauguration protests
-
Mutual respect, helping the poor among messages from LDS General Conference
-
Uniquely Utah: Charles Ellis Johnson and the Erotic Mormon Image