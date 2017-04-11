Utah family says United Airlines forced them to wait 24-hours to go home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- While video of a man being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight on Sunday when he refused to give up his seat is being discussed across the country, a Utah family has their own negative recording with United Airlines customer service.

“We were stuck either waiting in the airport for 24 hours or paying for a hotel,” said Matt Rowley of Riverton.

He was traveling home from Ohio with his wife and twin daughters after attending a family funeral.

Flight delays caused the family to miss their connection back to Utah in Denver. After speaking with other passengers, Matt asked for a voucher to pay for a hotel for the night. He said they were on the same series of flights, suffering the same delays and had been given vouchers. But he was denied and when he recorded the conversation, the customer service representative abruptly ended the conversation. The interaction is posted on his Facebook Page.

United Customer Service Employee: “Sir, turn off your recorder.”

Matt Rowley: “No, I’m legally allowed to have this.”

United Customer Service Employee: “And I’m not required to continue our conversation. We’re done.”

Flight delays are a part of traveling. U.S. Department of Transportation statistics shows United had the fourth best rate of on-time arrivals last year among major U.S. carriers. The airline also claimed the fifth lowest rate of passengers denied boarding involuntarily.

Matt Rowley and his family did make it back to Utah late on Tuesday, their total delay was more than twenty-four hours. While he is understanding of delays, he posted his own interaction with United Airlines customer service as a warning to his friends.