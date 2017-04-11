× Suspect in Taylorsville 7-Eleven robbery wielded two knives, police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Unified Police are looking for the suspect in an early morning robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Taylorsville.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at 3180 W 5400 S. Investigators said the suspect held a pair of knives as he demanded cash from the store clerk, then he ran out of the store with the money.

“The clerk did the absolute right thing, gave him what he wanted to get him out of the store. What we’re looking at here is just the brazen attempt at obtaining the money,” said. Lt. Brian Lohrke, Unified Police Department.

Police used K-9 officers to search for the man, but they were unable to locate him.

The suspect was described as Caucasian, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a skinny build and probably in his early twenties. He was wearing a black jacket, a black beanie and a white cloth covering his face, police said.

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation is asked to call 801-743-7000.