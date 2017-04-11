Red Butte Garden announces 2017 Outdoor Concert Series lineup

Posted 12:38 pm, April 11, 2017, by , Updated at 12:40PM, April 11, 2017

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top | Photo: Piedmontstyle / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0

SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden has released a list of the musicians scheduled to play at its Outdoor Concert Series this year.

Tickets for garden members go on sale Monday, April 24 (online only) and Tuesday, April 25 (in person and online). Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, May 1.

Tuesday, May 23
Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson

Friday, June 2
Trey Anastasio Band

Sunday, June 4
TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band

Sunday, June 18
Dispatch, Guster, Jake Shimabukuro

Tuesday, June 20
Jason Mraz & His Superband

Wednesday, June 28
Santana

Thursday, July 6
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Thursday, July 13
Amos Lee

Friday, July 14
North Mississippi Allstars & Anders Osborne Present: N.M.O. / Lukas Nelson  & Promise of the Real

Thursday, July 20
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Sarah Jarosz

Friday, July 21
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

Sunday, July 23
Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats

Tuesday, July 25
Portugal. The Man

Tuesday, August 1
Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Wood Brothers, Hot Tuna

Wednesday, August 2
John Williams’ Film Music featuring The Utah Symphony

Friday, August 4
Drive-By Truckers, Asleep At The Wheel

Thursday, August 10
Gregory Alan Isakov, Blind Pilot

Sunday, August 13
The Head and the Heart, Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles

Tuesday, August 15
The Decemberists, Olivia Chaney

Wednesday, August 16
Chick Corea Elektric Band with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones

Thursday, August 17
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Sunday, August 20
Herbie Hancock

Monday, August 21
Lake Street Drive

Thursday, August 31
ZZ Top

Wednesday, September 6
John Butler Trio, Nattali Rize

Friday, September 8
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls

Tuesday, September 12
Haim

Wednesday, September 13
Sheryl Crow

Thursday, September 14
Gov’t Mule

Visit http://www.redbuttegarden.org/concerts/ for more information.