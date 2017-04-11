× Red Butte Garden announces 2017 Outdoor Concert Series lineup

SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden has released a list of the musicians scheduled to play at its Outdoor Concert Series this year.

Tickets for garden members go on sale Monday, April 24 (online only) and Tuesday, April 25 (in person and online). Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, May 1.

Tuesday, May 23

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson

Friday, June 2

Trey Anastasio Band

Sunday, June 4

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band

Sunday, June 18

Dispatch, Guster, Jake Shimabukuro

Tuesday, June 20

Jason Mraz & His Superband

Wednesday, June 28

Santana

Thursday, July 6

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Thursday, July 13

Amos Lee

Friday, July 14

North Mississippi Allstars & Anders Osborne Present: N.M.O. / Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Thursday, July 20

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Sarah Jarosz

Friday, July 21

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

Sunday, July 23

Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats

Tuesday, July 25

Portugal. The Man

Tuesday, August 1

Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Wood Brothers, Hot Tuna

Wednesday, August 2

John Williams’ Film Music featuring The Utah Symphony

Friday, August 4

Drive-By Truckers, Asleep At The Wheel

Thursday, August 10

Gregory Alan Isakov, Blind Pilot

Sunday, August 13

The Head and the Heart, Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles

Tuesday, August 15

The Decemberists, Olivia Chaney

Wednesday, August 16

Chick Corea Elektric Band with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones

Thursday, August 17

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Sunday, August 20

Herbie Hancock

Monday, August 21

Lake Street Drive

Thursday, August 31

ZZ Top

Wednesday, September 6

John Butler Trio, Nattali Rize

Friday, September 8

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls

Tuesday, September 12

Haim

Wednesday, September 13

Sheryl Crow

Thursday, September 14

Gov’t Mule

Visit http://www.redbuttegarden.org/concerts/ for more information.