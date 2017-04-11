Red Butte Garden announces 2017 Outdoor Concert Series lineup
SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden has released a list of the musicians scheduled to play at its Outdoor Concert Series this year.
Tickets for garden members go on sale Monday, April 24 (online only) and Tuesday, April 25 (in person and online). Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, May 1.
Tuesday, May 23
Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson
Friday, June 2
Trey Anastasio Band
Sunday, June 4
TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band
Sunday, June 18
Dispatch, Guster, Jake Shimabukuro
Tuesday, June 20
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Wednesday, June 28
Santana
Thursday, July 6
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Thursday, July 13
Amos Lee
Friday, July 14
North Mississippi Allstars & Anders Osborne Present: N.M.O. / Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Thursday, July 20
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Sarah Jarosz
Friday, July 21
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
Sunday, July 23
Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats
Tuesday, July 25
Portugal. The Man
Tuesday, August 1
Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Wood Brothers, Hot Tuna
Wednesday, August 2
John Williams’ Film Music featuring The Utah Symphony
Friday, August 4
Drive-By Truckers, Asleep At The Wheel
Thursday, August 10
Gregory Alan Isakov, Blind Pilot
Sunday, August 13
The Head and the Heart, Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles
Tuesday, August 15
The Decemberists, Olivia Chaney
Wednesday, August 16
Chick Corea Elektric Band with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Thursday, August 17
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Sunday, August 20
Herbie Hancock
Monday, August 21
Lake Street Drive
Thursday, August 31
ZZ Top
Wednesday, September 6
John Butler Trio, Nattali Rize
Friday, September 8
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls
Tuesday, September 12
Haim
Wednesday, September 13
Sheryl Crow
Thursday, September 14
Gov’t Mule
Visit http://www.redbuttegarden.org/concerts/ for more information.