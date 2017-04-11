Recipe: Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes with Coconut Syrup

Veggie Lisa shared her healthy spin on these to-die-for pancakes with us. Make sure you try them out! You can also find her FREE 7-day clean eating meal plan on veggielisa.com

Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes

Prep time:  5 mins

Cook time:  15 mins

Total time:  20 mins

Serving size: 2

Ingredients
  • 1 medium banana, mashed
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 cup oat flour
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 2 packets Truvia or 1 tsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • ½ cup macadamia nuts, chopped (reserve 1 TBSP for topping)
  • 2 TBSP melted coconut oil
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 2 TBSP unsweetened coconut flakes, toasted
Instructions
  1. Blend in small bowl the following: banana, egg whites, maple syrup (or truvia)m, vanilla and coconut oil
  2. Sift in a separate bowl: baking powder, oat flour and salt
  3. Pour wet ingredients over dry and stir until just combined.
  4. Scoop ¼ cup of batter onto hot griddle. Cook until lightly brown (about 1-2 mins). Flip pancake and serve with warm coconut syrup, sliced banana, unsweetened coconut flakes and chopped macadamia nuts