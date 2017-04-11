Recipe: Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes with Coconut Syrup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Veggie Lisa shared her healthy spin on these to-die-for pancakes with us. Make sure you try them out! You can also find her FREE 7-day clean eating meal plan on veggielisa.com

Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes

Prep time: 5 mins Cook time: 15 mins Total time: 20 mins Serving size: 2

Ingredients 1 medium banana, mashed

2 egg whites

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup oat flour

¼ tsp salt

2 packets Truvia or 1 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup macadamia nuts, chopped (reserve 1 TBSP for topping)

2 TBSP melted coconut oil

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 TBSP unsweetened coconut flakes, toasted