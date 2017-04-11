× Mayor Biskupski releases plan to deal with climate change

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City’s mayor has unveiled her plan to deal with climate change.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski released her Climate 2040 plan Tuesday.

It calls for an 80-percent reduction in energy and transportation-related greenhouse gases by 2040.

That would include more investment in renewable energy, an increase in rooftop solar, increasing recycling and encouraging improved public transit.

Click here to see her full plan.