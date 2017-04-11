Herb Crusted Easter Roast

Posted 12:14 pm, April 11, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:29PM, April 11, 2017

1 (2.5-3 lb.) boneless eye-round roast, tied

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 250 degrees F.

Remove the roast from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before ready to cook. Use paper towels to pat dry excess moisture from the meat. Rub the whole roast with the olive oil. In a small bowl, mix together the onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper. Evenly rub the mixture over the entire roast.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the canola oil. Sear the roast on each side, until browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Transfer the roast to a roasting pan. Roast for approximately 1 1/2 hours or until the roast reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees F for medium-rare or 140 degrees F for medium. The time the roast needs to cook will be based on the size. Allow the roast to rest or cool for at least 10 minutes before slicing. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

