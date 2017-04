Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police said a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy who disappeared Monday night have been found safe at a home.

Early Tuesday morning, the police department tweeted that Cinthia Martinez and Jose Manuel Martinez had been last seen at 10 p.m. near 1700 S Redwood Rd.

Police searched the area starting around midnight, and they reported at 8:34 a.m. that the children had been located.

Cinthia and Jose, police said, are cousins.