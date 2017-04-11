Get in on Gospel Brunch at the Gateway!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's your typical Sunday brunch with a whole lot more soul. FOX 13's Joe Wren previews Gospel Brunch at the Gateway. Every other Sunday, you can enjoy food, bloody marys and live gospel music by Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir.

Tickets are $25 and include two drinks. Visit bit.ly/gospelbrunchgateway for more information.

