Tickets are $25 and include two drinks. Visit bit.ly/gospelbrunchgateway for more information.
Get in on Gospel Brunch at the Gateway!
-
Vision for The Gateway’s future focuses on entertainment over shopping
-
Win a day of family fun with Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum!
-
‘Top Chef’ alum adds note to receipts: Immigrants make America great
-
Earn prizes for walking to school with UDOT!
-
BYU-Idaho president to head LDS church’s online education program
-
-
UTA to build new fence separating Gateway Mall from nearby homeless shelter
-
City Creek Center turns 5, Main Street celebrates
-
Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Lamb’s Grill
-
Utah State Legislature passes bill tearing down ‘Zion Curtains’ in restaurants
-
Preview: The Big Outdoors Expo
-
-
Freezing rain, icy roads create issues for drivers in northern Utah Sunday
-
Adjust your clock: Daylight Saving Time began at 2 a.m Sunday
-
Storms expected to bring more snow to Utah through Monday