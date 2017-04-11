Comcast Cares: How you can help the local YWCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amberline Phillips, Development Director at the YWCA, tells us about a great opportunity to give back and help women and children in our local community. Comcast Cares Day is the nation's largest single-day corporate volunteer effort with Comcast employees, community partners and non-profits, friends and families. The YWCA in Salt Lake City is hosting one of those service projects this year on April 22nd. The YWCA is Utah`s oldest, largest, and most comprehensive provider of shelter, affordable housing, education, and supportive services for women and children who have experienced family violence. The YWCA reaches out to community women from all walks and stages of life with leadership education and opportunities to participate more fully in civic life. The YWCA also offers high-quality child care to Salt Lake area families through the Lolie Eccles Early Education Center--enriching the early development of young children and providing support for working parents.

Comcast Cares Day at the YWCA

Starts with a FREE breakfast and a Comcast Cares t-shirt for all volunteers

Register at http://www.ComcastInTheCommunity.com and search "YWCA Utah"

Call 801-537-8601 to sign up over the phone

Help sort donations & organize

Deep cleaning

Exterior landscaping

Painting Projects

For more information on Comcast Cares projects happening throughout Utah, go to their website http://www.ComcastInTheCommunity.com