North Logan fight leads to investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah - A 41-year-old business owner remains in stable condition after being flown to a Salt Lake Hospital Monday night.

North Park police say the man and a 21-year-old got into a fight in the parking lot, but didn't say what started the fight.

"They did have some disagreements in the past," said North Park Police Chief Kim Hawkes.

Hawkes said the pair continued to fight until a third man, also 21-years old, emerged from the business pointing a gun at the owner.

“He is a concealed weapons holder," Chief Hawkes confirmed. "He drew the weapon, gave some verbal commands to try and stop the fight and eventually there was a shot fired that struck the victim in the left torso.”

More questions than answers remain Monday evening as investigators work to try and determine if the 21 year-olds were acting in self-defense or if charges will be coming later.

"Initially, we have identified who we think is the aggressor there, but we’re going to wait for the county attorney before we give out that information," Chief Hawkes said.