Watch live: April the giraffe showing “major movement and bulging of the belly’

Animal Adventure Park says April the giraffe is showing “major movement and bulging of the belly” Sunday as thousands of people across the country continue to wait for her to deliver her calf.

Staff also noted that April ate all of the food offered to her Saturday night and there has been “further filling of the front teats.”

The live stream was down for several hours Saturday, but zoo staff stated in Sunday’s post that it was a simple outage and there is no cause for concern.

April’s pregnancy and anticipated delivery has captured the attention and curiosity of thousands of people across the country, partly after the live stream was initially removed over complaints the stream of the pregnancy amounted to “sexually explicit” content.

According to Animal Adventure Park, the calf will weigh about 150 pounds and will stand 6-feet tall at birth. A giraffe’s pregnancy lasts about 15 months. The zoo plans to have a contest to name the calf once it is born.

The zoo says April is 15 and this is her fourth calf. Oliver, the father, is 5 and this is his first calf.

Animal Adventure Park has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to run the zoo and upgrade the giraffe facilities. The park has also created a web page just for April.