SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage is causing nearly 3,000 customers in Utah to be without power Sunday morning.

The most recent update on Rocky Mountain Power’s website says crews are on scene repairing the problem, but power isn’t expected to turn back on until 8 a.m.

Officials say those affected will be in the 84047 zipcode.

