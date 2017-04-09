Murray Police searching for man suspected of identity fraud

MURRAY, Utah — Detectives from Murray Police Department are searching for a man who they believe has committed identity fraud.

According to officials, the man went into two different businesses in Murray and attempted identity fraud on March 27, 2017.

In only one of the two businesses was he able to obtain products, officials said.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect. If you or anyone you know has information regarding this case please contact Murray police at 801-840-4000.