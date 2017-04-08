Up to 20 vehicles involved in series of crashes on NB I-15, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- Over 20 vehicles were involved in a crash on I-15 Saturday morning.

A 35-year-old man speeding too fast for road conditions, lost control of his car, hydroplaned and slammed into a concrete barrier in the area of 5100 South I-15 northbound just after 11 a.m., according to Utah Public Safety.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Cars behind him started braking to avoid the collision and started a chain reaction, Utah Public Safety continued, a semi-truck rear-ended a passenger car and caused other cars to crash.

Utah Public Safety said another passenger car rear-ended another semi that possibly was pulling double trailers.

A 60-year-old man in a different car lost consciousness and was then transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

There were up to four other crashes that occurred in the traffic backup, Utah Public Safety said. Video from Pablo Moreno shows the aftermath of several of the crashes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials would like to remind drivers to slow down during excessive weather conditions, and any who choose to drive to avoid northbound I-15 around 10600 South to 4500 South.