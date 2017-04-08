Severe thunderstorm brings hail, strong winds to northern Utah

NORTHERN UTAH — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Weber, northeastern Davis and west-central Morgan counties Saturday.

The warning was expected to remain in effect until 4 p.m., and around 3:40 p.m. the NWS stated they had received reports of quarter-size hail.

Blain Larsen tweeted video of hail in South Ogden around that time.

Hail in South Ogden https://t.co/Ltm0xkuw9t — Blain Larsen (@wasatchbl1) April 8, 2017

@AllisonCroghan It was crazy here for a minute. pic.twitter.com/GG3r3EhPEe — Justin Johnson (@leftlaneloafer) April 8, 2017

The NWS states severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail and deadly lightning, and they encourage people to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of their home or business.

Please be weather aware if you're in this area. We don't get storms this strong in Utah very often. https://t.co/US1xae60GR — Allison Croghan (@AllisonCroghan) April 8, 2017

