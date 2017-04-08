Car crashes into wall, overturns on I-215

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A man and child were pulled from a car after a rollover on Friday night.

Officials said the car went into a wall, overturned and because of the nature of the crash, the occupants, a 30-or-40-year-old man and a child around 4-years-old, had to be rescued.

However, according to Sgt. Brady Zaugg of UHP, neither the driver nor the passenger sustained serious injuries.

"As far as we can tell both occupants were wearing seatbelts. The child was restrained properly in a booster and that likely saved lives or prevented really serious injury," Zaugg said.

Despite the minor injuries, the pair were still taken to the hospital, officials said.

"Given that impact was very hard and the vehicle was overturned, they were transported more as a precautionary. As far as we can tell they're going to be just fine," Zaugg said.

Zaugg said there was no indication of impairment, the crash could have been the result of fatigue, but officials are still investigating.