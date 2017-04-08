× American Fork PD seeks help locating missing, endangered man

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police are asking the public for help as they look for a man considered missing and endangered who was last seen April 2 in American Fork.

According to the American Fork Police Department, Michael “Mike” Sean McAllister was last seen April 2, and reports indicate he may have traveled to Colorado, specifically the De Beque or Parachute areas or potentially Denver.

The man was driving a light blue 2000 Toyota Tundra with Utah license plate 430WUZ.

Police state McAllister has multiple conditions that require medication, and they say he has a diminished mental capacity. Anyone who sees the man is asked to call American Fork PD at 801-763-3020.

McAllister is 44 and has brown hair and blue eyes. The man stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.