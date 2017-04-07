The local cooking competition where YOU get to be the judge!

The Utah Restaurant Association and The Shops At South Town have partnered for a culinary chef competition, "Taste for the Space." The winner will receive a fully equipped dining terrace space at The Shops At South Town, 6 months free rent and $50,000.
Chefs will compete by creating their signature dish. It is open to the public. The audience will be allowed to taste test the food and also vote for the winner! If you would like to participate, the competition will be at The Shops at South Town, May 6th, 12-4 pm. For tickets, click here.