Suspect arrested after high-speed police chase ends in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah – A suspect is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase through Summit and Salt Lake counties early Friday morning.

Officials said the chase ended with a PIT maneuver on the I-215 at 3300 S. off-ramp.

Authorities said the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The truck he was driving had been reported stolen.

The name of the suspect has not been confirmed at this time.

