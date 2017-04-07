Spicy Chipotle Wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By: Chef Adalberto Diaz

Ingredients:

Canola oil, for frying

2 lbs. chicken wings, separated into 2 pieces

4 tbsp. unsalted butter

3 canned chipotles in adobo

1 tbsp. adobo sauce, puréed

4 tbsp honey

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp fresh cilantro

Heat oven to 200 degrees.

Pour oil into a deep pot to a depth of 2" and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 400.

Add chicken wings in two batches to the oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crisp, 10–12 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer wings to a wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet and transfer to oven to keep warm.

Meanwhile, put butter, honey, and chipotles into a medium heat-proof bowl. Set bowl over a pot of boiling water until butter is melted and chipotles are hot, whisking to combine.

Transfer chicken wings to the bowl, add lime juice, cilantro and toss to combine. Serve with guacamole and sour cream.