During holidays, many children with severe food allergies can feel left out. Blogger Megan Lavin is showing us some fun allergy free Easter ideas that will help make your child's Easter safe, yet fun.
How to put together an Easter basket for a child with food allergies
-
New study says giving babies food with peanuts may prevent allergy later in life
-
Easter crafts to do with your grandchildren
-
Some EpiPens recalled, FDA says
-
GlaxoSmithKline recalls nearly 600,000 asthma inhalers nationwide
-
The spring pollen season is here
-
-
It’s almost pollen season; here’s how to protect yourself
-
Kid-friendly DIY Easter treats
-
How to take adorable photos of your kids on Easter
-
Seasonal allergies cropping up early in Utah, allergist says warmer weather may be to blame
-
College student with severe allergy allegedly hazed with peanut butter by fraternity
-
-
Not sure what to do this weekend? Check out this free festival that’s fun for the whole family!
-
Basset hounds crash St. Patrick’s Day Parade with tutus and small hats
-
CVS slashes cost for generic EpiPen competitor