Get psyched for summer with gourmet popsicles!

Tiffany Tomkinson from Lick'd Pops shows us how she makes her cake flavored pops.

Strawberry Shortcake Pops

1 1/2 cup chopped strawberries

1/2 cup organic cane sugar

2 Tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice

Let mixture sit for 2 hours in fridge.

3/4 cup whole milk

1 1/2 cup heavy cream

Mix all ingredients together. Pour into a popsicle mold and layer with pieces of angel food cake and freshly sliced strawberries. Freeze overnight. Pull out of mold and put on a cookie sheet. Place back in the freezer for an hour. Enjoy!