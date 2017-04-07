Get psyched for summer with gourmet popsicles!

Tiffany Tomkinson from Lick'd Pops shows us how she makes her cake flavored pops.
Strawberry Shortcake Pops
- 1 1/2 cup chopped strawberries
- 1/2 cup organic cane sugar
- 2 Tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice
Let mixture sit for 2 hours in fridge.
- 3/4 cup whole milk
- 1 1/2 cup heavy cream
Mix all ingredients together. Pour into a popsicle mold and layer with pieces of angel food cake and freshly sliced strawberries. Freeze overnight. Pull out of mold and put on a cookie sheet. Place back in the freezer for an hour. Enjoy!