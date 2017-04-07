Get psyched for summer with gourmet popsicles!

Tiffany Tomkinson from Lick'd Pops shows us how she makes her cake flavored pops.

Strawberry Shortcake Pops

  • 1 1/2 cup chopped strawberries
  • 1/2 cup organic cane sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice
Let mixture sit for 2 hours in fridge.
  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 1 1/2 cup heavy cream
Mix all ingredients together. Pour into a popsicle mold and layer with pieces of angel food cake and freshly sliced strawberries. Freeze overnight. Pull out of mold and put on a cookie sheet. Place back in the freezer for an hour. Enjoy!

 