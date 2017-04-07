Booming Forward: Going for gold in her golden years

In this week's edition of Booming Forward, Dave Nemeth introduces us to a senior Olympian who says staying active is a key component in living longer. See the video above for an interview with 94-year-old Edith Schulz, who has been swimming for eight decades.
