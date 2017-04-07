Big Budah’s blog: Spring break with the family

Man! What a week to see if all the workouts and life-changing surgery made a difference. The energy and enthusiasm did not wane as time ticked by from the early morning hours into the late night–driving for 12 hours and still being able to function with a smile.

Spring break was busy and fun for my whole family, but mostly because memories were created. We started with a visit to Dream Ice Cream Parlor, which is new since we last lived in Stockton, and they gave friendly service in spite of the line being out the door. And, the scoops were huge.

We walked the Golden Gate Bridge, visited Pier 39 and ate at Bubba Gump’s. We also visited the house from the TV show “Full House.”

Six Flags Discovery Park was amazing and none of the roller coasters disappointed: Superman, Medussa and Kong. The animal shows were also informative and entertaining.

The best burger ever is from Vallejo at Bud’s Giant Burgers. They are simple, juicy, big and flavorful. The bow on the whole trip was a stop in at Jack in the Box for tacos.

What an amazing trip, and time well spent with family. Big shout out to the in-laws, the Burtons, Ganoes, Amrines and Leathams for all the love.

It goes without saying that I am able to go and go thanks to Doctors Cottom & Richards, Salt Lake Regional Hospital, FOX 13, family and friends, and all of the positive vibes.

Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.