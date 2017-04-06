Welcome to the new Jordan Valley Children’s Center

Advanced pediatric care at the Jordan Valley Children’s Center
The Jordan Valley Children’s Center provides 24-hour comprehensive pediatric care in a compassionate, family-centered environment from board-certified pediatric physicians and nurses with extensive pediatric-specific credentials. The West Jordan unit is equipped to provide care for patients as young as one week old to 18 years of age.
Jordan Valley Medical Center is a physician-owned hospital that brings world-class medical expertise and compassion to the care of every patient.
Inside the Jordan Valley Children’s Center
- Nine-bed pediatric unit with completely private rooms
- Staffed by board-certified pediatric care physicians
- Dedicated pediatric accredited sleep lab
- Pediatric-centered Emergency Department
- CT scan with the lowest dose of radiation in the state
- Bronchiolitis clinic (RSV)
Amenities for the Entire Family
- Play room with toys and video games
- Age-specific video game carts delivered to children in private rooms
- Rooming-in and complimentary meals
- Slushie machine
The team at Jordan Valley Children’s Center includes physicians and surgeons who are trained and board-certified in pediatrics, as well as pediatric-trained nurses and anesthesiologists who are certified in PALS, NRP, and ENPC.
For more information, please visit JordanValleyMC.com or call 801-562-3111.