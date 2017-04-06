Welcome to the new Jordan Valley Children’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Advanced pediatric care at the Jordan Valley Children’s Center

The Jordan Valley Children’s Center provides 24-hour comprehensive pediatric care in a compassionate, family-centered environment from board-certified pediatric physicians and nurses with extensive pediatric-specific credentials. The West Jordan unit is equipped to provide care for patients as young as one week old to 18 years of age.

Jordan Valley Medical Center is a physician-owned hospital that brings world-class medical expertise and compassion to the care of every patient.

Inside the Jordan Valley Children’s Center

Nine-bed pediatric unit with completely private rooms

Staffed by board-certified pediatric care physicians

Dedicated pediatric accredited sleep lab

Pediatric-centered Emergency Department

CT scan with the lowest dose of radiation in the state

Bronchiolitis clinic (RSV)

Amenities for the Entire Family

Play room with toys and video games

Age-specific video game carts delivered to children in private rooms

Rooming-in and complimentary meals

Slushie machine

The team at Jordan Valley Children’s Center includes physicians and surgeons who are trained and board-certified in pediatrics, as well as pediatric-trained nurses and anesthesiologists who are certified in PALS, NRP, and ENPC.

For more information, please visit JordanValleyMC.com or call 801-562-3111.