Roasted Marshmallow Strawberries

Makes 16-24

Ingredients:

1 pound strawberries, about 16-24 berries, washed and dried

1 cup homemade marshmallow or meringue

Marshmallows

3 tablespoons unflavored gelatin powder

1/2 cup cold water

1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla extract

3/4 cup water

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 1/4 cup corn syrup

Pinch kosher salt

Instructions:

Fit the stand mixer with the whisk attachment.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, add the gelatin. In a measuring cup, combine 1/2 cup water and vanilla and pour this over the gelatin while whisking gently with a fork. Continue stirring until the gelatin reaches the consistency of apple sauce and there are no more large lumps. Set the bowl back in your standing mixer.

In a 4-quart saucepan over medium-high heat, add 3/4 cup water. Pour the sugar, corn syrup, and salt on top. Do not stir. Bring the mixture to a full, rapid boil. Dip a pastry brush in water and brush down the sides of the pot as needed. Boil until the mixture reaches 247° to 250° on a candy thermometer.

Turn the stand mixer on low speed. Carefully pour the hot sugar syrup down the side of the bowl into the gelatin. Increase speed and continue beating on high. Cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel to protect against hot splatters. Whip until it resembles soft-serve vanilla ice cream, about 10 minutes.

When you finish beating and stop the mixer, it will resemble soft-serve vanilla ice cream.

Hold each dry strawberry by its stem and dip deeply into the marshmallow. Swirl and flip the berry at the end to catch any drips.

Still holding the strawberry by its top, carefully toast the marshmallow with a kitchen torch until browned and toasty. Or, brown over a gas stove burner.

