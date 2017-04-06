How to make the perfect cupcake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elisa Barber from The Baking Hive shares her tips on making cupcakes. Vanilla Cupcakes

Ingredients:



1 egg

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 tablespoons milk

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 drop of food coloring (optional)

Directions:



1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a muffin pan with 4 liners. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the egg and sugar until combined.

2. Stir in the vanilla, melted butter, drop of food coloring and milk. Add flour and baking powder and mix everything together well.

3. Divide the batter between four cupcake liners and bake for 10-12 minutes. Let cool completely and frost/decorate as desired.