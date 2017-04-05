UDOT exec moves desk to construction site to urge drivers to slow down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Department of Transportation Executive Director Carlos Braceras has temporarily moved his office to the middle of a construction work zone to encourage drivers to use caution as they travel through construction zones.

"I thought it was important for people to understand that when you're driving through a work zone, you're driving through somebody's office," Braceras said.

Braceras set up his desk Wednesday morning in a construction site along I-215, at an overpass that crosses S.R. 201. His decision to temporarily move his office to the work zone is part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The annual event is coordinated and sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, the American Traffic Safety Services Association and other transportation departments like UDOT.

Click here for more information: https://www.workzonesafety.org