× Renewed push to save Bonanza Flats; Park City leaders make personal investment, call on public to help

PARK CITY, Utah – The fight to save the open space in Wasatch County known as Bonanza Flats is far from over. Park City leaders are making a personal investment to help with the $3 million balance to purchase the property by the June 15th deadline, but it comes with a call to action.

The 1350 acres sits at the juncture of Wasatch, Summit and Salt Lake counties and houses wildlife habitat, numerous trails and recreational backcountry.

“Lots of people know this property. They drive it across the Guard road maybe in the fall to look at the fall foliage up there,” said Cheryl Fox, the Executive Director of Summit Land Conservancy. “People who ski at deer valley and Park City look out at that property when they’re there. It’s kind of the iconic landscape.”

Park City is under contract to buy the land for $38 million. A $25 million bond was approved by voters and surrounding municipalities have donated but supporters are short $3 million or the land could be sold to a developer.

“This is fundamental as to who we are as a town,” said Jack Thomas, Park City Mayor.

Salt Lake County wouldn’t help with the $3 million balance so the Park City Mayor and five council members stepped up.

They are using personal funds to offer a $25,000 grant. People can donate to 11 participating non-profit coalitions and their donation will be matched dollar for dollar until they reach their goal.

“Each one of us feels very strong individually that we should step up to some extent, put our money where our mouth is,” said Thomas.

Fox agrees.

“This is important land to save. I hope people will join with us and help to save it,” said Fox.

If you would like to donate, here are the coalitions who are participating: