× Political action committee wants to ‘unseat’ Jason Chaffetz

SALT LAKE CITY – A Washington D.C political action committee is tired of Congressman Jason Chaffetz interfering in the District of Columbia’s politics and have raised $18,000 to prove it.

According to the PAC called “Americans for Self-Rule,” Chaffetz is overstepping his boundaries on what he can and can’t do in politics, specifically in the District of Columbia. So, in response, the PAC is raising money to oust him.

As of Tuesday, April 4, 2017, PAC’s co-founder, Lynette Craig said her members have raised $18,000 since March 2, 2017. She believes it will not be long or hard to reach more than $100,000.

“He just sort of steps on us, and I think legitimately in an attempt to win points with special interests groups, and I am tired of it…and the District of Colombia is ready to fight back hopefully in a way that makes congressional representatives, who weren’t elected here, think twice before they interject themselves into our local laws,” said Craig.

Craig spoke with us from her D.C home where she has lived for 15 years. Craig grew up in Roy, Utah and graduated from Roy High School. She and her husband graduated from the University of Utah. Craig still has family in West Haven.

According to Craig, Chaffetz has meddled in the city’s measures including, gun safety, legalizing marijuana and assisted suicide laws.

Chaffetz press secretary declined to comment.

To visit the PAC’s website go here.