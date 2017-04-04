× Man holds woman captive in motel room, charged with kidnapping, police say.

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken into custody early Sunday after he allegedly prevented a woman from leaving a motel room.

Just after midnight, police responded to a motel on 1009 South Main Street after receiving word William Kibble was holding a woman hostage in one of the rooms.

According to Salt Lake Police, the woman said Kibble refused to let her leave and blocked the exit by standing in front of the door all day. When afternoon came, he hit the woman repeatedly and at one point tried to smother her with a pillow, police continued.

Police said she never lost consciousness, but had bruising on her arm and leg, as well as a swollen hand.

A police report said when police arrived, Kibble refused to comply and attempted to run from police, so officials forced him to the ground and stunned him with a stun gun.

William Kibble was charged with one Felony of Kidnapping, one Class A Misdemeanor of Resisting Arrest, one charge of Class B Misdemeanor of Assault and one charge of Class B Misdemeanor Violating a Protective Order, according to a Salt Lake Police report.