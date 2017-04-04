Italian Style Lean Meatloaf

1 1/2 lbs. lean ground beef
1 cup tomato-basil or Italian style pasta sauce, divided
1/2 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs
1/2 cup fresh Parmesan cheese, grated
1/3 cup parsley, chopped
4 green onions, chopped
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
1 large egg
Cooking spray
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine the beef, half of the pasta sauce and the next 7 ingredients in a bowl with salt and pepper. Do not over mix. Coat an 8 x 4-inch loaf with cooking spray. Shape meat mixture in pan. Brush remaining 1/2 cup pasta sauce over top of meat loaf.
Bake for 1 hour or until a thermometer registers 160°. Let stand 10 minutes. Cut loaf into slices.