Arson investigation under way at former public health center in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Arson investigators are looking for clues in a fire that started Monday night at a former public health center in Salt Lake City.

A witness who drove by the building reported the fire shortly after 10 p.m.

The building, near 200 E 600 S, had been under construction and firefighters found construction debris on fire in multiple places.

"Looking around, they found a substance that had been spread around the first floor of the building and in several areas in what appeared to be an attempt to light construction debris on fire deliberately," said Daren Mortenson, an investigator with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Anyone with information that may help the Salt Lake City Fire Department with their investigation is asked to call 801-799-4231.