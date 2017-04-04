10-year-old boy saves family from house fire on birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah -- A 10-year-old boy celebrating his birthday saved his family from a house fire on Tuesday.

The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. at 4316 South 2875 West because of an electrical issue with the refrigerator motor, firefighters said.

His mom, Jacque Sparks, told Fox13 in tears, that they had planned to spend the day celebrating.

"We just finished having birthday breakfast and they were watching tv before we went and did something for his birthday," Sparks said.

That's when her son smelled smoke and heard popping noises coming from the garage. Roy City Fire Chief, Jason Poulsen, says the boy did exactly what he was supposed to do.

"He felt the door with his hand, didn’t feel too hot. Opened the door and there was a lot of smoke in the garage," Poulsen said.

He ran and got his mom who called 911.

"He did so good. We got everybody, all of us, all of our animals, because he gave us enough warning," Sparks said.

Firefighters are so proud of him that they decided to do something special to make sure he really does have a happy birthday.

"He is a little hero. He did an awesome job. We're so proud of him," Poulsen said.

His presents and some money he had been saving for a trip to Disneyland were burned in the fire, so the Roy Fire Department plans to buy him some more gifts and throw him a little party.

"Maybe take him on a ride on the fire truck and get him some birthday stuff," Poulsen said.

It may not be the birthday he wished for, however, it's one he'll never forget.

"He saved our lives," Sparks said.