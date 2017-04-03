× WVC police ask public for help identifying woman

WEST VALLEY POLICE, Utah — West Valley police are asking for help in identifying a woman killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on Monday.

Police said the woman tried to cross the street near 1570 West and 4100 South, from north to south, where there was no crosswalk, around 11 a.m. As she was crossing, police said, a small SUV crashed into her.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died, police said. She wasn’t carrying any form of identification, according to police, and couldn’t be identified from her fingerprints.

According to police, the woman is white between 60-70 years old. She’s about 5 foot 4 inches, 165 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She wore a tan shirt with the word “Oregon” on it and a picture of a cowboy on a horse, as well as a white jacket with the 1996 Atlanta Olympics logo, police continued.

If anyone may have any information please call 801-840-4000.